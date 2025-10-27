SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Gold V2 Lmax 100
Qi Kai Fan

Gold V2 Lmax 100

Qi Kai Fan
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 251%
LMAXNZ-LIVE
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
122
Negociações com lucro:
82 (67.21%)
Negociações com perda:
40 (32.79%)
Melhor negociação:
17.42 USD
Pior negociação:
-7.21 USD
Lucro bruto:
530.88 USD (53 109 pips)
Perda bruta:
-279.81 USD (26 771 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (69.85 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
99.84 USD (9)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.23
Atividade de negociação:
4.90%
Depósito máximo carregado:
23.49%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
49 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
5.86
Negociações longas:
76 (62.30%)
Negociações curtas:
46 (37.70%)
Fator de lucro:
1.90
Valor esperado:
2.06 USD
Lucro médio:
6.47 USD
Perda média:
-7.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-25.60 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-25.60 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
13.66%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
13.35 USD
Máximo:
42.85 USD (13.02%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
29.01% (35.45 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.70% (6.02 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 122
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 251
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 26K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +17.42 USD
Pior negociação: -7 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +69.85 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -25.60 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "LMAXNZ-LIVE" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Gold V2 system. One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid. 3% risk.  Gold V2 is based on profit and loss ratio, while keeps the win ratio not very low.

Let 's  see if  100 usd can support to run this system on LMAX as its lower leverage and higher commission but smaller slippage. 

LMAX is also a LP (Liquidity Pool), and is much safer than most of the retail brokers. So it is best to run a compound interest sytem on long term  for big profit on such platform.

I plan to run it at least 5 years, or win a lot , or loss original deposit 100 usd (very low possibility).


If u have interest on  this system,  and wish to use small money to do a suitable system on long term while for more safety.

Then u can also  register an account on LMAX  ,  Click me here.

Aslo if u do not hope to pay the subscription fee, u can PM me.

Sem comentários
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 12:22
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 12:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 12:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
