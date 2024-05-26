SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Gold Stable Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Stable Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
86 semanas
13 / 19K USD
Copiar por 40 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 551%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
633
Negociações com lucro:
504 (79.62%)
Negociações com perda:
129 (20.38%)
Melhor negociação:
15.91 USD
Pior negociação:
-20.92 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 256.97 USD (127 006 pips)
Perda bruta:
-535.45 USD (48 052 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
23 (58.90 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
71.76 USD (17)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.30
Atividade de negociação:
2.84%
Depósito máximo carregado:
24.82%
Último negócio:
13 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
0
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
9.40
Negociações longas:
489 (77.25%)
Negociações curtas:
144 (22.75%)
Fator de lucro:
2.35
Valor esperado:
1.14 USD
Lucro médio:
2.49 USD
Perda média:
-4.15 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-21.35 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-47.75 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
3.07%
Previsão anual:
37.25%
Algotrading:
94%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
5.45 USD
Máximo:
76.76 USD (15.44%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
15.45% (76.83 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
33.70% (73.04 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 633
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 722
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 79K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Melhor negociação: +15.91 USD
Pior negociação: -21 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +58.90 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -21.35 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.

4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.

- Profit: 200 ~ 350% / Year

- Hardcore Stop loss and close all order 90$

- With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


