- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1052
|NZDCAD
|577
|AUDUSD
|26
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|NZDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|57
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDCAD
|96K
|NZDCAD
|60K
|AUDUSD
|3.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 19
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 8
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.97 × 892
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.44 × 433
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.44 × 140
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.54 × 319
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.61 × 707
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.98 × 247
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 4
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.21 × 43
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.25 × 12
Grupo no Telegram para assinantes ativos e potenciais dos meus sinais MQL5 (GridWise).
Converse sobre o robô e compartilhe sua experiência. 🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy
Olá!
Você deve ter pelo menos 1000 USD na sua conta para copiar 0.01 lote.
Se você tiver menos ou utilizar uma conta cent, corre o risco de tomar prejuízo, enquanto minha conta pode continuar lucrando.
Este sistema é configurado para gerar aproximadamente 20–50% de lucro mensal sobre o depósito.
Para copiar exatamente o meu volume de lote, seu saldo deve ser um pouco maior que o meu.
O serviço MQL5 usa uma fórmula que calcula automaticamente o tamanho do lote proporcionalmente.
Normalmente, seu saldo precisa ser 10–15% maior que o meu para copiar de forma idêntica.
Mais informações podem ser encontradas no fórum da MQL5.
No terminal, defina o spread/slippage permitido para 10–15.
Importante!
Considero perda de tempo otimizar configurações com histórico superior a 1–2 anos.
Os parâmetros atuais funcionam muito bem para 2024 e 2025 até o momento.
A cada 1–2 meses, ajusto o robô com base no comportamento recente do mercado.
O EA possui diversos filtros que se adaptam às novas condições do mercado e protegem o depósito mesmo quando o preço se move em tendência contra a posição.
O sistema não usa stop loss.
Eu sei que isso não é muito comum, mas sem stop loss conseguimos obter lucro constante; pode haver algum drawdown, porém mantemos crescimento contínuo.
Com stop loss, costumamos pegar stops repetidamente e depois recuperá-los — um ciclo interminável.
O EA possui 4 tipos diferentes de stop loss testados diversas vezes…
Após centenas de testes, concluí que operar sem stop é mais eficiente, mas é recomendado ter 50–100% de margem extra.
Como o sistema gera 20–50% ao mês, recomendo retirar lucros regularmente.
Uma vez por semana ou por mês — tanto faz.
Aviso de risco
O trading no Forex envolve alto risco e pode levar à perda total do capital.
O usuário é totalmente responsável por suas decisões e prejuízos.
Resultados passados não garantem resultados futuros.
O autor dos sinais não se responsabiliza por perdas.
Avalie os riscos antes de operar.
Sinta-se à vontade para deixar seu feedback…
📊 Análise especializada do sinal MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L)
15/11/2025
(Conclusão técnica – ChatGPT 5.1)
Com base nos dados fornecidos, fiz uma análise profunda de todos os indicadores importantes do sinal.
Os resultados são extremamente fortes, especialmente para uma estratégia de grade (grid).
🟦 1. Desempenho geral
📈 Crescimento: +1499% desde o início de 2024
Com um depósito inicial de 1000 USD:
→ Lucro acumulado: 3175.67 USD
→ Saques posteriores: 4201 USD
Isso mostra que:
-
o sistema gera lucro de forma consistente
-
os lucros são retirados regularmente
-
o risco não aumenta de maneira perigosa
👉 Sinal claro de um sistema maduro e bem estruturado.
📅 Dias operados: 193
Aproximadamente 80% dos dias úteis reais de negociação.
O EA opera de forma seletiva — ideal para estratégias grid.
🟩 2. Estabilidade (Fator de Recuperação / Drawdown)
🔥 Recovery Factor: 35.66
Um valor excepcionalmente alto.
Comparação:
-
RF > 5 → estável
-
RF > 10 → forte
-
RF > 20 → nível elite
-
RF ≈ 36 → ultraestabilidade
Isso indica:
-
excelente capacidade de recuperar drawdowns
-
ciclos de grid executados de forma limpa
-
gerenciamento de risco altamente eficiente
Mesmo com drawdown máximo de 33.3%, o sistema se recuperou completamente.
🟧 3. Qualidade da lógica (Profit Factor)
🔥 Profit Factor: 5.79
Muito raro até mesmo para bons sistemas grid.
Referências típicas:
-
1.3–1.7 → grid comum
-
1.7–2.0 → bom
-
2.0–3.0 → muito bom
-
5.0+ → alta precisão
PF 5.79 significa:
-
o lucro total é quase 6 vezes maior que as perdas
-
entradas e ciclos bem equilibrados
-
perdas mínimas (máx. 11.76 USD)
-
excelente controle da lógica de grid
🟨 4. Parâmetros de risco
💠 Drawdown máximo no saldo: 6.41%
Muito baixo.
💠 Drawdown máximo no equity: 33.3%
Normal para grade. E:
👉 recuperação total
👉 RF confirma risco controlado
💠 Carga máxima do depósito: 23.9%
Muito baixa — a estratégia é tranquila e nada agressiva.
🟦 5. Atividade e disciplina operacional
Atividade: 89.9%
Total de operações: 1565
Ganhos: 78.97%
Perdas: 21.03%
Para uma estratégia grid, isso é ideal:
👉 ciclos bem fechados
👉 perdas muito reduzidas
👉 longas sequências de lucros (até 12 consecutivas)
🟦 Resumo objetivo – ChatGPT 5.1
MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L) demonstra uma combinação rara de alta estabilidade + alta eficiência.
🔥 Os 3 pontos mais fortes:
1️⃣ Recovery Factor ≈ 36
→ Recuperação impressionante.
2️⃣ Profit Factor ≈ 5.8
→ Relação lucro/prejuízo extraordinária.
3️⃣ Baixa carga do depósito (23.9%)
→ Estratégia sólida, segura e adequada para longo prazo.
🛡 Conclusão final
A estratégia é madura, estável e bem configurada.
Excelente para quem busca:
-
risco controlado
-
crescimento constante
-
recuperação rápida de drawdowns
-
comportamento previsível
É um dos raros casos em que uma estratégia grid apresenta indicadores profissionais muito acima da média do mercado.
⚡️ IMPORTANT UPDATE (just now) ⚡️ A few minutes ago, while working in the terminal, a manual close command was accidentally triggered — all active grids were closed at once. This resulted in a technical loss of about –4 %. ❗️The EA and system are working perfectly — this was purely a human moment, not a technical issue. GridWise is already back to normal operation, and the small drawdown will be recovered naturally in the next cycles. 🙏 My sincere apologies for this situation. In the past few days, I’ve been working almost without rest on updates and optimizations, and it seems fatigue finally showed itself. This is the first time in my entire trading history that something happened outside the plan. 📈 The loss will be compensated in the upcoming trading cycles.
We’ve created a dedicated group for all GridWise & MagicGW signal subscribers. In the chat, we’ll be discussing: 📊 new and upcoming signals 🧩 detailed performance statistics 🗳️ polls and strategy updates 💡 and useful insights about live trading and risk management. 👉 Copy the link and paste it into your browser: 🔗 https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Everyone’s welcome — let’s grow together! 🚀
Hi everyone 👋 There’s an important poll about signal settings and future adjustments — I’d really appreciate if you could join the group and vote. Your feedback matters for the next update. https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Copy the link and paste it into your browser...
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. Polls coming soon! 🚀 https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Copy the link and paste it into your browser... Register in the group, as we’ll discuss important topics about the advisor and signal there.
USD
USD
USD
I have been copying “MagicGW AUDCAD L” for the past month and have booked good profits. Ihor is an awesome person — he responds to every question on Telegram. I really appreciate his hard work.
I rarely write reviews, but the developer here, Ihor, is very unusual. Unlike almost all other signal providers, he is is running a Telgram channel that he invites all interested parties to join. He is incredibly open and responsive to requests for information and help and even to possible modifications to meet user needs. Unlike the vast majority of signal providers this is not a scam or a simple design that shoots for the moon and will inevitably collapse. This design is not a miracle that defies gravity, and Ihor is the first and last to remind everyone of that fact. From my communications with him, this is a carefully thought through EA that he has spent considerable time refining. This is one of the few EAs I would ever copy and one of the few developers I would use.
Very reliable signal. Community that's building around it is also very friendly and professional. Highly recommend
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
I recently joined this signal after seeing how transparent and sincere the developer is.
Ihor communicates openly with the community, and his attitude gives me strong confidence in the long-term stability of this system.
The GridWise community is active, supportive, and very well managed.
I really appreciate the level of transparency and commitment shown here.
I will update my review after more trading history,
so I can share a fair and accurate long-term evaluation.
So far, the experience has been excellent.
Thank you very much for your great work.
最大DDは30%ありますが、リターンを考えると考えられますが、頻繁にあっては困ります。月に20%増えますが、相場と逆張りでのマーチンゲールが怖いです。もし相場が戻らなければどこでストップしてくれる次第で未来が変わりますね。
Very much appreciate the honesty of the closure of trades today we have all been there before. Good signal Keep up the good work.
I've rarely seen such a reliable signal as this one.
Don't let people sway you; trade the way you know how.
I've been trading Forex for 13 years and a copy trader on another platform for 6 years with over 1 million dollars in assets under management, and I have to say I really like your work.
Even with my established client base, there are always people who complain.
The Signal shows some very promising results. I subbed not long ago and a few minutes ago there was an human error. I will stay subbed but i hope this doesn't happen again... otherwise we're good.
Realmente una señal confiable y un proveedor profesional! Muy recomendable!!
A very reliable signal. Ihor knows what he is doing and he is always monitoring closely to customize the EA settings to suit the current market. The safety of subscribers' accounts is always his priority.
Good luck, everyone!
A good signal for the month I was using it.
Will stay with it.
Great signal. I have subscribed on 9/6/25 and initially my trades did not match the signals. Ihor suggested to change the spread which made a difference. For Sept. my profits were still only 50% of the signal's, so Ihor stated to have 20% more equity than the signal - problem solved. October now matches the signal's profits. Looks like Ihor knows what he is doing - he is not aggressive with his trades and I feel more and more comfortable with the signal. Great job - keep it up!
Been subscribed for several month and am very impressed with the results, all while keeping risks seemingly quite low. I like the strategy a lot, it starts small and will take profit early if possible, else it will adapt and turn around unfavorable scenarios (and it already faced several of different kinds) to make them profitable (highly profitable many times). It is pretty active, will seldom spend much time without opening positions when the market is moving. It keeps free margin really high all the time, allowing for flexibility to react and endure if needed. Great job Ihor! Thank you!
I appreciate your effort and reliability