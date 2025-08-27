Moedas / WSM
WSM: Williams-Sonoma Inc (DE)
196.37 USD 0.29 (0.15%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WSM para hoje mudou para -0.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 195.94 e o mais alto foi 197.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Williams-Sonoma Inc (DE). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WSM Notícias
Faixa diária
195.94 197.75
Faixa anual
125.42 219.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 196.66
- Open
- 197.63
- Bid
- 196.37
- Ask
- 196.67
- Low
- 195.94
- High
- 197.75
- Volume
- 115
- Mudança diária
- -0.15%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.38%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.04%
- Mudança anual
- 26.13%
