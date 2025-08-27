通貨 / WSM
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
WSM: Williams-Sonoma Inc (DE)
199.63 USD 2.97 (1.51%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WSMの今日の為替レートは、1.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり195.94の安値と200.03の高値で取引されました。
Williams-Sonoma Inc (DE)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WSM News
- Williams-Sonoma declares quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- King, Evp general counsel, sells $3.56m in Williams Sonoma shares
- RH Gears to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What Investors Must Know
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Williams-Sonoma and Somnigroup International
- 2 Retail Home Furnishing Stocks to Watch Defying Industry Odds
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Why Is Williams-Sonoma Stock Falling Thursday? - Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)
- Williams-Sonoma stock price target raised to $213 from $212 at RBC Capital
- Jim Cramer Blasts Trump's Furniture Tariffs - Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)
- Williams-Sonoma Raises Outlook on AI
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rises, Nasdaq Seesaws With Nvidia Earnings And AI Data Center Boom In Focus (Live Coverage)
- Dell, Marvell, Autodesk, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- WSM Stock Up on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat, FY25 View Up
- Williams-Sonoma earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Williams-Sonoma offers latest signal of a rebounding furniture market
- Earnings call transcript: Williams-Sonoma Q2 2025 shows strong growth
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- What's Going On With Williams-Sonoma Stock Wednesday? - Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Williams-Sonoma Posts 20% EPS Jump in Q2
- Williams-Sonoma tops Q2 expectations, raises revenue outlook
1日のレンジ
195.94 200.03
1年のレンジ
125.42 219.98
- 以前の終値
- 196.66
- 始値
- 197.63
- 買値
- 199.63
- 買値
- 199.93
- 安値
- 195.94
- 高値
- 200.03
- 出来高
- 1.092 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 27.12%
- 1年の変化
- 28.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K