クォートセクション
通貨 / WSM
株に戻る

WSM: Williams-Sonoma Inc (DE)

199.63 USD 2.97 (1.51%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WSMの今日の為替レートは、1.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり195.94の安値と200.03の高値で取引されました。

Williams-Sonoma Inc (DE)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WSM News

1日のレンジ
195.94 200.03
1年のレンジ
125.42 219.98
以前の終値
196.66
始値
197.63
買値
199.63
買値
199.93
安値
195.94
高値
200.03
出来高
1.092 K
1日の変化
1.51%
1ヶ月の変化
7.13%
6ヶ月の変化
27.12%
1年の変化
28.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K