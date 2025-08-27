Valute / WSM
WSM: Williams-Sonoma Inc (DE)
198.24 USD 1.39 (0.70%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WSM ha avuto una variazione del -0.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 195.14 e ad un massimo di 200.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Williams-Sonoma Inc (DE). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
WSM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
195.14 200.25
Intervallo Annuale
125.42 219.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 199.63
- Apertura
- 199.73
- Bid
- 198.24
- Ask
- 198.54
- Minimo
- 195.14
- Massimo
- 200.25
- Volume
- 1.084 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.70%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 27.33%
20 settembre, sabato