WSM: Williams-Sonoma Inc (DE)

198.24 USD 1.39 (0.70%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WSM ha avuto una variazione del -0.70% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 195.14 e ad un massimo di 200.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Williams-Sonoma Inc (DE). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
195.14 200.25
Intervallo Annuale
125.42 219.98
Chiusura Precedente
199.63
Apertura
199.73
Bid
198.24
Ask
198.54
Minimo
195.14
Massimo
200.25
Volume
1.084 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.70%
Variazione Mensile
6.39%
Variazione Semestrale
26.24%
Variazione Annuale
27.33%
