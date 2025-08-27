Devises / WSM
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
WSM: Williams-Sonoma Inc (DE)
198.24 USD 1.39 (0.70%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de WSM a changé de -0.70% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 195.14 et à un maximum de 200.25.
Suivez la dynamique Williams-Sonoma Inc (DE). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WSM Nouvelles
- Williams-Sonoma declares quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- King, vice-président exécutif et conseiller juridique, vend des actions Williams Sonoma pour 3,56 millions €
- King, Evp general counsel, sells $3.56m in Williams Sonoma shares
- RH Gears to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What Investors Must Know
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Williams-Sonoma and Somnigroup International
- 2 Retail Home Furnishing Stocks to Watch Defying Industry Odds
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Why Is Williams-Sonoma Stock Falling Thursday? - Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)
- Williams-Sonoma stock price target raised to $213 from $212 at RBC Capital
- Jim Cramer Blasts Trump's Furniture Tariffs - Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)
- Williams-Sonoma Raises Outlook on AI
- Stock Market Today: Dow Rises, Nasdaq Seesaws With Nvidia Earnings And AI Data Center Boom In Focus (Live Coverage)
- Dell, Marvell, Autodesk, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- WSM Stock Up on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat, FY25 View Up
- Williams-Sonoma earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Williams-Sonoma offers latest signal of a rebounding furniture market
- Earnings call transcript: Williams-Sonoma Q2 2025 shows strong growth
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- What's Going On With Williams-Sonoma Stock Wednesday? - Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Williams-Sonoma Posts 20% EPS Jump in Q2
Range quotidien
195.14 200.25
Range Annuel
125.42 219.98
- Clôture Précédente
- 199.63
- Ouverture
- 199.73
- Bid
- 198.24
- Ask
- 198.54
- Plus Bas
- 195.14
- Plus Haut
- 200.25
- Volume
- 1.084 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.70%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.39%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 26.24%
- Changement Annuel
- 27.33%
20 septembre, samedi