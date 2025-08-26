QuotesSections
Currencies / WSM
WSM: Williams-Sonoma Inc (DE)

195.76 USD 5.19 (2.58%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WSM exchange rate has changed by -2.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 193.62 and at a high of 201.38.

Follow Williams-Sonoma Inc (DE) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
193.62 201.38
Year Range
125.42 219.98
Previous Close
200.95
Open
199.96
Bid
195.76
Ask
196.06
Low
193.62
High
201.38
Volume
821
Daily Change
-2.58%
Month Change
5.06%
6 Months Change
24.66%
Year Change
25.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%