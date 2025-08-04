Moedas / VFF
VFF: Village Farms International Inc
2.74 USD 0.17 (6.61%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VFF para hoje mudou para 6.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.54 e o mais alto foi 2.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Village Farms International Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VFF Notícias
Faixa diária
2.54 2.75
Faixa anual
0.45 3.39
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.57
- Open
- 2.57
- Bid
- 2.74
- Ask
- 3.04
- Low
- 2.54
- High
- 2.75
- Volume
- 1.322 K
- Mudança diária
- 6.61%
- Mudança mensal
- -13.02%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 349.18%
- Mudança anual
- 191.49%
