Valute / VFF
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VFF: Village Farms International Inc
2.63 USD 0.08 (2.95%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VFF ha avuto una variazione del -2.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.56 e ad un massimo di 2.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Village Farms International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VFF News
- High Hopes: Top U.S. Cannabis Stocks
- Can Newell's Restructuring Efforts Spark a Sustainable Turnaround?
- RH Stock Down on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Miss, Guidance Lowered
- Village Farms (VFF) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Bruker, Mineralys Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Alset (NASDAQ:AEI), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Retail Expansion Positions High Tide for Long-Term Growth
- Bear of the Day: Krispy Kreme (DNUT)
- MSOS: Cannabis Investors Betting Big On Trump (NYSEARCA:MSOS)
- 'Cooked' To Perfection, Small Caps Sizzle: Top Stocks Under $10
- Has Grocery Outlet (GO) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
- 3 Cannabis Stocks to Watch After Trump's Marijuana Rescheduling Signal
- Curaleaf Is Still A Strong Sell (OTCMKTS:CURLF)
- Village Farms Stock Should Be Sold (NASDAQ:VFF)
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Village Farms (VFF) Stock
- Here's Why Village Farms (VFF) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Village Farms (VFF)
- Cronos Rallies Amidst Greater Cannabis Sector Rally Over Possible Rescheduling (CRON)
- Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Village Farms Q2 2025 sees strong international growth
- Village Farms Sales Jump 12 Percent
- Village Farms earnings beat by $0.12, revenue fell short of estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Kenvue (KVUE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.56 2.80
Intervallo Annuale
0.45 3.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.71
- Apertura
- 2.77
- Bid
- 2.63
- Ask
- 2.93
- Minimo
- 2.56
- Massimo
- 2.80
- Volume
- 3.351 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- -16.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 331.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- 179.79%
21 settembre, domenica