QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VFF
Tornare a Azioni

VFF: Village Farms International Inc

2.63 USD 0.08 (2.95%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VFF ha avuto una variazione del -2.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.56 e ad un massimo di 2.80.

Segui le dinamiche di Village Farms International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VFF News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.56 2.80
Intervallo Annuale
0.45 3.39
Chiusura Precedente
2.71
Apertura
2.77
Bid
2.63
Ask
2.93
Minimo
2.56
Massimo
2.80
Volume
3.351 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.95%
Variazione Mensile
-16.51%
Variazione Semestrale
331.15%
Variazione Annuale
179.79%
21 settembre, domenica