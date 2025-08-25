Moedas / USB
USB: U.S. Bancorp
49.63 USD 1.22 (2.52%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do USB para hoje mudou para 2.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 48.57 e o mais alto foi 50.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas U.S. Bancorp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USB Notícias
- U.S. Bancorp reduz taxa de empréstimo prime para 7,25% de 7,50%
- Truist eleva preço-alvo das ações do U.S. Bancorp para US$ 51 devido ao potencial de crescimento
- Western Alliance Offers Shareholders a New Share Repurchase Program
- Fifth Third Hikes Quarterly Dividend by 8.1%: Can the Momentum Last?
- BLK Pushes Deeper Into Digital Assets With Plans to Tokenize ETFs
- Schwab Sweeps Investing Ranks in IBD's Trust Survey
- IBD's Sixth Annual Survey Of The Most Trusted Financial Companies
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) Could Be a Great Choice
- RBC sees global banks extending outperformance alongside global growth
- U.S. Bancorp Rewards Shareholders With 4% Dividend Hike, Shares Up
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference
- PNC Financial (PNC) Buys Rival FirstBank For $4.1 Billion - TipRanks.com
- Exclusive | PNC to Acquire Colorado-Based Regional Bank in $4.1 Billion Deal
- Citigroup to Launch $80B Portfolio Offering With BlackRock
- Should Investors Buy the Post-Earnings Dip in Salesforce (CRM) Stock?
- USB Resumes Institutional Bitcoin Custody Service Amid Deregulations
- U.S. Bank launches all-in-one cash flow platform for small businesses
- US Bancorp revives institutional bitcoin custody service
- U.S. Bank resumes bitcoin custody services for institutional managers
- 8 'Safer' Dividend Buys In Barron’s 23 Better Bets (BBB) Than T-Bills August Report
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Faixa diária
48.57 50.17
Faixa anual
35.18 53.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 48.41
- Open
- 48.60
- Bid
- 49.63
- Ask
- 49.93
- Low
- 48.57
- High
- 50.17
- Volume
- 18.575 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.52%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.56%
- Mudança anual
- 9.44%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh