USB: U.S. Bancorp

50.40 USD 0.21 (0.42%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio USB ha avuto una variazione del 0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.02 e ad un massimo di 50.51.

Segui le dinamiche di U.S. Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
50.02 50.51
Intervallo Annuale
35.18 53.99
Chiusura Precedente
50.19
Apertura
50.45
Bid
50.40
Ask
50.70
Minimo
50.02
Massimo
50.51
Volume
12.939 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.42%
Variazione Mensile
4.28%
Variazione Semestrale
20.40%
Variazione Annuale
11.14%
20 settembre, sabato