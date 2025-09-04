Valute / USB
USB: U.S. Bancorp
50.40 USD 0.21 (0.42%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio USB ha avuto una variazione del 0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.02 e ad un massimo di 50.51.
Segui le dinamiche di U.S. Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
50.02 50.51
Intervallo Annuale
35.18 53.99
- 50.19
- 50.45
- 50.40
- 50.70
- 50.02
- 50.51
- 12.939 K
- 0.42%
- 4.28%
- 20.40%
- 11.14%
20 settembre, sabato