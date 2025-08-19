Currencies / USB
USB: U.S. Bancorp
48.25 USD 1.04 (2.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
USB exchange rate has changed by -2.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.03 and at a high of 49.47.
Follow U.S. Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USB News
Daily Range
48.03 49.47
Year Range
35.18 53.99
- Previous Close
- 49.29
- Open
- 49.47
- Bid
- 48.25
- Ask
- 48.55
- Low
- 48.03
- High
- 49.47
- Volume
- 8.405 K
- Daily Change
- -2.11%
- Month Change
- -0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.27%
- Year Change
- 6.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%