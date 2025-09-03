クォートセクション
通貨 / USB
USB: U.S. Bancorp

50.19 USD 0.56 (1.13%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

USBの今日の為替レートは、1.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり49.41の安値と50.35の高値で取引されました。

U.S. Bancorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

USB News

1日のレンジ
49.41 50.35
1年のレンジ
35.18 53.99
以前の終値
49.63
始値
49.67
買値
50.19
買値
50.49
安値
49.41
高値
50.35
出来高
15.370 K
1日の変化
1.13%
1ヶ月の変化
3.85%
6ヶ月の変化
19.90%
1年の変化
10.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K