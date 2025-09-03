通貨 / USB
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
USB: U.S. Bancorp
50.19 USD 0.56 (1.13%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
USBの今日の為替レートは、1.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり49.41の安値と50.35の高値で取引されました。
U.S. Bancorpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USB News
- WarrenAIによる大型銀行トップ5ランキング：BMOが年間56%のリターンでトップに
- Top 5 Largecap Banks Ranked by WarrenAI: BMO Leads with 56% Annual Return
- U.S. バンコープ、プライムレンディングレートを7.50%から7.25%に引き下げ
- U.S. Bancorp cuts prime lending rate to 7.25% from 7.50%
- トラストがU.S.バンコープの目標株価を成長可能性に基づき51ドルに引き上げ
- U.S. Bancorp stock price target raised to $51 by Truist on growth potential
- Western Alliance Offers Shareholders a New Share Repurchase Program
- Fifth Third Hikes Quarterly Dividend by 8.1%: Can the Momentum Last?
- BLK Pushes Deeper Into Digital Assets With Plans to Tokenize ETFs
- Schwab Sweeps Investing Ranks in IBD's Trust Survey
- IBD's Sixth Annual Survey Of The Most Trusted Financial Companies
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) Could Be a Great Choice
- RBC sees global banks extending outperformance alongside global growth
- U.S. Bancorp Rewards Shareholders With 4% Dividend Hike, Shares Up
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference
- PNC Financial (PNC) Buys Rival FirstBank For $4.1 Billion - TipRanks.com
- Exclusive | PNC to Acquire Colorado-Based Regional Bank in $4.1 Billion Deal
- Citigroup to Launch $80B Portfolio Offering With BlackRock
- Should Investors Buy the Post-Earnings Dip in Salesforce (CRM) Stock?
- USB Resumes Institutional Bitcoin Custody Service Amid Deregulations
- U.S. Bank launches all-in-one cash flow platform for small businesses
- US Bancorp revives institutional bitcoin custody service
- U.S. Bank resumes bitcoin custody services for institutional managers
1日のレンジ
49.41 50.35
1年のレンジ
35.18 53.99
- 以前の終値
- 49.63
- 始値
- 49.67
- 買値
- 50.19
- 買値
- 50.49
- 安値
- 49.41
- 高値
- 50.35
- 出来高
- 15.370 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.85%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.90%
- 1年の変化
- 10.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K