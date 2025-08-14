Moedas / TOST
TOST: Toast Inc Class A
41.21 USD 0.57 (1.40%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TOST para hoje mudou para 1.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 40.47 e o mais alto foi 41.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Toast Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
40.47 41.28
Faixa anual
26.91 49.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 40.64
- Open
- 40.88
- Bid
- 41.21
- Ask
- 41.51
- Low
- 40.47
- High
- 41.28
- Volume
- 1.038 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.40%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 24.69%
- Mudança anual
- 43.84%
