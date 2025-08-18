通貨 / TOST
TOST: Toast Inc Class A
41.43 USD 0.79 (1.94%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TOSTの今日の為替レートは、1.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.47の安値と41.58の高値で取引されました。
Toast Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TOST News
1日のレンジ
40.47 41.58
1年のレンジ
26.91 49.55
- 以前の終値
- 40.64
- 始値
- 40.88
- 買値
- 41.43
- 買値
- 41.73
- 安値
- 40.47
- 高値
- 41.58
- 出来高
- 13.883 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.94%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.96%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 25.36%
- 1年の変化
- 44.61%
