クォートセクション
通貨 / TOST
TOST: Toast Inc Class A

41.43 USD 0.79 (1.94%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TOSTの今日の為替レートは、1.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり40.47の安値と41.58の高値で取引されました。

Toast Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TOST News

1日のレンジ
40.47 41.58
1年のレンジ
26.91 49.55
以前の終値
40.64
始値
40.88
買値
41.43
買値
41.73
安値
40.47
高値
41.58
出来高
13.883 K
1日の変化
1.94%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.96%
6ヶ月の変化
25.36%
1年の変化
44.61%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K