Currencies / TOST
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TOST: Toast Inc Class A
39.72 USD 0.51 (1.27%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TOST exchange rate has changed by -1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.45 and at a high of 40.12.
Follow Toast Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TOST News
- Why Toast (TOST) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
- 3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond
- Toast, Inc. (TOST) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Toast at Goldman Sachs Communicopia: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Looking for Exposure to Robinhood Stock (HOOD)? Here’s How to Buy Without the Risk - TipRanks.com
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Toast Stock: Short-Term Pains May Test Valuations (NYSE:TOST)
- Shift4: Shifting Into High Gear As It Integrates A Significant Acquisition
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Toast, Inc. (TOST) is a Trending Stock
- Marriott, Toast, KeyCorp And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG), CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
- Toast vs. Block: Which POS Platform Stock Offers More Upside?
- Will Toast's Product Innovation Drive Profits Despite Cost Headwinds?
- Toast Reports Net Adds Surge in Q2: Is the Momentum Sustainable?
- Truist Securities raises Block stock price target to $70 on Cash App Borrow growth
- Australia Launch & AMEX Deal: Will TOST's Recipe Fuel its Growth Engine?
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- BTIG upgrades PAR Technology on strong pipeline and long-term growth potential
- Toast, Inc. (TOST) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Toast, Amazon, Thermo Fisher Scientific On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’ - TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- OPEN's August Rally Fueled by Meme-Stock Mania and Investor Backing
- Truist Securities raises Toast stock price target to $51 on growth outlook
- TOST Skyrockets 78% in a Year: How Should You Play the Stock?
Daily Range
39.45 40.12
Year Range
26.91 49.55
- Previous Close
- 40.23
- Open
- 40.06
- Bid
- 39.72
- Ask
- 40.02
- Low
- 39.45
- High
- 40.12
- Volume
- 6.049 K
- Daily Change
- -1.27%
- Month Change
- -8.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.18%
- Year Change
- 38.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%