TOST: Toast Inc Class A

41.10 USD 0.33 (0.80%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TOST ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.93 e ad un massimo di 42.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Toast Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
40.93 42.15
Intervallo Annuale
26.91 49.55
Chiusura Precedente
41.43
Apertura
41.75
Bid
41.10
Ask
41.40
Minimo
40.93
Massimo
42.15
Volume
12.047 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.80%
Variazione Mensile
-5.71%
Variazione Semestrale
24.36%
Variazione Annuale
43.46%
20 settembre, sabato