Valute / TOST
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TOST: Toast Inc Class A
41.10 USD 0.33 (0.80%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TOST ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 40.93 e ad un massimo di 42.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Toast Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TOST News
- Toast (TOST) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Investors Heavily Search Toast, Inc. (TOST): Here is What You Need to Know
- All You Need to Know About Toast (TOST) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Gli ETF ARK di Cathie Wood modificano le partecipazioni, focus su ARCT e TEM
- ARK di Cathie Wood acquista azioni Figma, Bullish ed eToro
- Why Toast (TOST) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
- ARK di Cathie Wood acquista azioni Klarna e vende Tempus AI tra i cambiamenti di mercato
- 3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond
- Toast, Inc. (TOST) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 Transcript
- Toast at Goldman Sachs Communicopia: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Looking for Exposure to Robinhood Stock (HOOD)? Here’s How to Buy Without the Risk - TipRanks.com
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Toast Stock: Short-Term Pains May Test Valuations (NYSE:TOST)
- Shift4: Shifting Into High Gear As It Integrates A Significant Acquisition
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Toast, Inc. (TOST) is a Trending Stock
- Marriott, Toast, KeyCorp And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG), CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
- Toast vs. Block: Which POS Platform Stock Offers More Upside?
- Will Toast's Product Innovation Drive Profits Despite Cost Headwinds?
- Toast Reports Net Adds Surge in Q2: Is the Momentum Sustainable?
- Truist Securities raises Block stock price target to $70 on Cash App Borrow growth
- Australia Launch & AMEX Deal: Will TOST's Recipe Fuel its Growth Engine?
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Intervallo Giornaliero
40.93 42.15
Intervallo Annuale
26.91 49.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.43
- Apertura
- 41.75
- Bid
- 41.10
- Ask
- 41.40
- Minimo
- 40.93
- Massimo
- 42.15
- Volume
- 12.047 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 24.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- 43.46%
20 settembre, sabato