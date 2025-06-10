Moedas / TENB
TENB: Tenable Holdings Inc
30.63 USD 0.82 (2.75%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TENB para hoje mudou para 2.75%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.96 e o mais alto foi 30.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Tenable Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TENB Notícias
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on Tenable stock with $35 price target
- 1 Small-Cap Growth Stock Down 49% to Buy on the Dip
- Tenable appoints Matthew Brown as new CFO
- Forget Chips. Cybersecurity Is AI’s Most Explosive Growth Market
- Tenable stock price target maintained at $42 by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Tenable stock hits 52-week low at 28.74 USD
- Top Cybersecurity Stocks: 5 to consider now according to WarrenAI
- Tenable: Focus On FCF Growth As Billings Slow Down (NASDAQ:TENB)
- What Makes Tenable (TENB) a New Buy Stock
- Tenable Holdings Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings - Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB)
- Needham raises Tenable stock price target to $42 on strong Q2 results
- Scotiabank raises Tenable stock price target to $37 on improved outlook
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, Tenable (TENB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Tenable (TENB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Tenable Q2 2025 presentation slides: 12% revenue growth amid expansion into $50B market
- Tenable shares soar 8.5% as Q2 results top expectations
- Tenable stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
- CyberArk stock among potential beneficiaries of Microsoft security flaws
- Tenable holdings principal accounting officer sells $32k in stock
- Tenable Stock: This Year's Dip Is A Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:TENB)
- Tenable Q1 2025 presentation slides: 11% revenue growth amid expanding margins
- Qualys: Too Much Focus On Profitability (NASDAQ:QLYS)
- Tenable at D.A. Davidson Conference: Strategic Moves in Exposure Management
Faixa diária
29.96 30.71
Faixa anual
28.75 45.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 29.81
- Open
- 30.25
- Bid
- 30.63
- Ask
- 30.93
- Low
- 29.96
- High
- 30.71
- Volume
- 691
- Mudança diária
- 2.75%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.47%
- Mudança anual
- -23.81%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh