货币 / TENB
TENB: Tenable Holdings Inc
30.11 USD 0.49 (1.65%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TENB汇率已更改1.65%。当日，交易品种以低点29.78和高点30.38进行交易。
关注Tenable Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TENB新闻
日范围
29.78 30.38
年范围
28.75 45.44
- 前一天收盘价
- 29.62
- 开盘价
- 29.81
- 卖价
- 30.11
- 买价
- 30.41
- 最低价
- 29.78
- 最高价
- 30.38
- 交易量
- 386
- 日变化
- 1.65%
- 月变化
- -1.05%
- 6个月变化
- -12.98%
- 年变化
- -25.10%
