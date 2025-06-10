Währungen / TENB
TENB: Tenable Holdings Inc
30.37 USD 0.56 (1.88%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TENB hat sich für heute um 1.88% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 29.96 bis zu einem Hoch von 30.71 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Tenable Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TENB News
Tagesspanne
29.96 30.71
Jahresspanne
28.75 45.44
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 29.81
- Eröffnung
- 30.25
- Bid
- 30.37
- Ask
- 30.67
- Tief
- 29.96
- Hoch
- 30.71
- Volumen
- 3.963 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.88%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.20%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -12.23%
- Jahresänderung
- -24.45%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K