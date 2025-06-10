クォートセクション
通貨 / TENB
株に戻る

TENB: Tenable Holdings Inc

30.37 USD 0.56 (1.88%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TENBの今日の為替レートは、1.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.96の安値と30.71の高値で取引されました。

Tenable Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TENB News

1日のレンジ
29.96 30.71
1年のレンジ
28.75 45.44
以前の終値
29.81
始値
30.25
買値
30.37
買値
30.67
安値
29.96
高値
30.71
出来高
3.963 K
1日の変化
1.88%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.20%
6ヶ月の変化
-12.23%
1年の変化
-24.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K