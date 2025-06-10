通貨 / TENB
TENB: Tenable Holdings Inc
30.37 USD 0.56 (1.88%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TENBの今日の為替レートは、1.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.96の安値と30.71の高値で取引されました。
Tenable Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
29.96 30.71
1年のレンジ
28.75 45.44
- 以前の終値
- 29.81
- 始値
- 30.25
- 買値
- 30.37
- 買値
- 30.67
- 安値
- 29.96
- 高値
- 30.71
- 出来高
- 3.963 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -12.23%
- 1年の変化
- -24.45%
