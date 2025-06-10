Divisas / TENB
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TENB: Tenable Holdings Inc
29.81 USD 0.19 (0.64%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TENB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 29.58, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 30.46.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Tenable Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TENB News
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on Tenable stock with $35 price target
- 1 Small-Cap Growth Stock Down 49% to Buy on the Dip
- Tenable appoints Matthew Brown as new CFO
- Forget Chips. Cybersecurity Is AI’s Most Explosive Growth Market
- Tenable stock price target maintained at $42 by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Tenable stock hits 52-week low at 28.74 USD
- Top Cybersecurity Stocks: 5 to consider now according to WarrenAI
- Tenable: Focus On FCF Growth As Billings Slow Down (NASDAQ:TENB)
- What Makes Tenable (TENB) a New Buy Stock
- Tenable Holdings Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings - Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB)
- Needham raises Tenable stock price target to $42 on strong Q2 results
- Scotiabank raises Tenable stock price target to $37 on improved outlook
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, Tenable (TENB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Tenable (TENB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Tenable Q2 2025 presentation slides: 12% revenue growth amid expansion into $50B market
- Tenable shares soar 8.5% as Q2 results top expectations
- Tenable stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
- CyberArk stock among potential beneficiaries of Microsoft security flaws
- Tenable holdings principal accounting officer sells $32k in stock
- Tenable Stock: This Year's Dip Is A Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:TENB)
- Tenable Q1 2025 presentation slides: 11% revenue growth amid expanding margins
- Qualys: Too Much Focus On Profitability (NASDAQ:QLYS)
- Tenable at D.A. Davidson Conference: Strategic Moves in Exposure Management
Rango diario
29.58 30.46
Rango anual
28.75 45.44
- Cierres anteriores
- 29.62
- Open
- 29.81
- Bid
- 29.81
- Ask
- 30.11
- Low
- 29.58
- High
- 30.46
- Volumen
- 3.328 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.64%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.04%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -13.84%
- Cambio anual
- -25.85%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B