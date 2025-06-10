Devises / TENB
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
TENB: Tenable Holdings Inc
30.23 USD 0.14 (0.46%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TENB a changé de -0.46% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 30.01 et à un maximum de 30.70.
Suivez la dynamique Tenable Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TENB Nouvelles
- Stifel reiterates Hold rating on Tenable stock with $35 price target
- 1 Small-Cap Growth Stock Down 49% to Buy on the Dip
- Tenable appoints Matthew Brown as new CFO
- Forget Chips. Cybersecurity Is AI’s Most Explosive Growth Market
- Tenable stock price target maintained at $42 by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Tenable stock hits 52-week low at 28.74 USD
- Top Cybersecurity Stocks: 5 to consider now according to WarrenAI
- Tenable: Focus On FCF Growth As Billings Slow Down (NASDAQ:TENB)
- What Makes Tenable (TENB) a New Buy Stock
- Tenable Holdings Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings - Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB)
- Needham raises Tenable stock price target to $42 on strong Q2 results
- Scotiabank raises Tenable stock price target to $37 on improved outlook
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, Tenable (TENB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Tenable (TENB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Tenable Q2 2025 presentation slides: 12% revenue growth amid expansion into $50B market
- Tenable shares soar 8.5% as Q2 results top expectations
- Tenable stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
- CyberArk stock among potential beneficiaries of Microsoft security flaws
- Tenable holdings principal accounting officer sells $32k in stock
- Tenable Stock: This Year's Dip Is A Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:TENB)
- Tenable Q1 2025 presentation slides: 11% revenue growth amid expanding margins
- Qualys: Too Much Focus On Profitability (NASDAQ:QLYS)
- Tenable at D.A. Davidson Conference: Strategic Moves in Exposure Management
Range quotidien
30.01 30.70
Range Annuel
28.75 45.44
- Clôture Précédente
- 30.37
- Ouverture
- 30.49
- Bid
- 30.23
- Ask
- 30.53
- Plus Bas
- 30.01
- Plus Haut
- 30.70
- Volume
- 2.509 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.46%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.66%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -12.63%
- Changement Annuel
- -24.80%
20 septembre, samedi