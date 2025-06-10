Valute / TENB
TENB: Tenable Holdings Inc
30.23 USD 0.14 (0.46%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TENB ha avuto una variazione del -0.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.01 e ad un massimo di 30.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Tenable Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.01 30.70
Intervallo Annuale
28.75 45.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.37
- Apertura
- 30.49
- Bid
- 30.23
- Ask
- 30.53
- Minimo
- 30.01
- Massimo
- 30.70
- Volume
- 2.509 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -12.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.80%
20 settembre, sabato