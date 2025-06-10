QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TENB
Tornare a Azioni

TENB: Tenable Holdings Inc

30.23 USD 0.14 (0.46%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TENB ha avuto una variazione del -0.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.01 e ad un massimo di 30.70.

Segui le dinamiche di Tenable Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TENB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.01 30.70
Intervallo Annuale
28.75 45.44
Chiusura Precedente
30.37
Apertura
30.49
Bid
30.23
Ask
30.53
Minimo
30.01
Massimo
30.70
Volume
2.509 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.46%
Variazione Mensile
-0.66%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.63%
Variazione Annuale
-24.80%
20 settembre, sabato