CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / TAN
Voltar para Ações

TAN: Invesco Solar ETF

43.24 USD 0.48 (1.12%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do TAN para hoje mudou para 1.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 42.67 e o mais alto foi 43.37.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco Solar ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TAN Notícias

Faixa diária
42.67 43.37
Faixa anual
25.53 44.49
Fechamento anterior
42.76
Open
42.79
Bid
43.24
Ask
43.54
Low
42.67
High
43.37
Volume
4.796 K
Mudança diária
1.12%
Mudança mensal
7.67%
Mudança de 6 meses
41.40%
Mudança anual
0.35%
21 setembro, domingo