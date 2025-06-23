Moedas / TAN
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TAN: Invesco Solar ETF
43.24 USD 0.48 (1.12%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TAN para hoje mudou para 1.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 42.67 e o mais alto foi 43.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco Solar ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TAN Notícias
- Peeking Into Solar ETFs Amid Trump Administration
- Trump Offers New Dawn For Solar Stocks. This Is The Next Growth Driver.
- TAN: Solar Stocks A Stealthy Leader, Another 30% Upside Is Doable (NYSEARCA:TAN)
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Invesco Solar ETF, Shoals Technology Group, Array Technologies and Nextracker
- Why Solar Could Be the Next Big AI Winner
- ICLN's Surge Despite U.S. Rollbacks: Will It Last? (NASDAQ:ICLN)
- Time to Invest in Solar Energy?
- SoftBank's Son backs ally Tan with $2 billion Intel investment
- Tug Of War: Bulls Vs. Fear
- As Solar Stocks Rally, This ETF May Gleam In Investors' Portfolios
- Nextracker Stock Shoots Up More Than 11%, Hits 80-Plus RS Rating As Trump Administration Solar Policy Concerns Ease
- Solar, biotech, and health insurance stocks are moving on Friday: here's why
- Intel stock jumps after Trump calls meeting with CEO Lip-Bu Tan 'interesting,' signals more talks ahead
- Analysis-Trump call to oust Intel CEO Tan could sidetrack chipmaker's turnaround
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Intel CEO outlines 'hard but necessary decisions'; Trader Guilfoyle: CEO Tan 'Has a Chance'
- Why This “Uninvestible” Sector Will Quietly Crush Expectations
- Is The Tide Turning Again In Favor Of Clean Energy Stocks?
- Solar stocks nosedive following surprise White House move
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As The 'Big Beautiful Bill' Pushes The Market To New Highs
- Solar stocks’ nightmare year just got a plot twist
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- The Dividend Investor's Quick-And-Dirty Guide To The Senate Budget Bill
- TAN: The Original Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)
Faixa diária
42.67 43.37
Faixa anual
25.53 44.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 42.76
- Open
- 42.79
- Bid
- 43.24
- Ask
- 43.54
- Low
- 42.67
- High
- 43.37
- Volume
- 4.796 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 41.40%
- Mudança anual
- 0.35%
21 setembro, domingo