Valute / TAN
TAN: Invesco Solar ETF
43.24 USD 0.48 (1.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TAN ha avuto una variazione del 1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.67 e ad un massimo di 43.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Solar ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TAN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
42.67 43.37
Intervallo Annuale
25.53 44.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.76
- Apertura
- 42.79
- Bid
- 43.24
- Ask
- 43.54
- Minimo
- 42.67
- Massimo
- 43.37
- Volume
- 4.796 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.35%
21 settembre, domenica