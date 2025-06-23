QuotazioniSezioni
TAN: Invesco Solar ETF

43.24 USD 0.48 (1.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TAN ha avuto una variazione del 1.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.67 e ad un massimo di 43.37.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Solar ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
42.67 43.37
Intervallo Annuale
25.53 44.49
Chiusura Precedente
42.76
Apertura
42.79
Bid
43.24
Ask
43.54
Minimo
42.67
Massimo
43.37
Volume
4.796 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.12%
Variazione Mensile
7.67%
Variazione Semestrale
41.40%
Variazione Annuale
0.35%
