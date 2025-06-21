报价部分
TAN: Invesco Solar ETF

42.87 USD 0.18 (0.42%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日TAN汇率已更改0.42%。当日，交易品种以低点42.33和高点43.78进行交易。

关注Invesco Solar ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
42.33 43.78
年范围
25.53 44.49
前一天收盘价
42.69
开盘价
42.58
卖价
42.87
买价
43.17
最低价
42.33
最高价
43.78
交易量
1.342 K
日变化
0.42%
月变化
6.75%
6个月变化
40.19%
年变化
-0.51%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
费城联储制造业指数
实际值
预测值
3.7
前值
-0.3
12:30
USD
费城联储就业指数
实际值
预测值
7.6
前值
5.9
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
282 K
前值
263 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.935 M
前值
1.939 M
14:00
USD
CB领先经济指数月率m/m
实际值
预测值
-0.2%
前值
-0.1%
17:00
USD
10年期TIPS拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
1.985%
20:00
USD
TIC 长期资本净流入
实际值
预测值
$​123.1 B
前值
$​150.8 B