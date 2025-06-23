통화 / TAN
TAN: Invesco Solar ETF
43.24 USD 0.48 (1.12%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TAN 환율이 오늘 1.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.67이고 고가는 43.37이었습니다.
Invesco Solar ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
42.67 43.37
년간 변동
25.53 44.49
- 이전 종가
- 42.76
- 시가
- 42.79
- Bid
- 43.24
- Ask
- 43.54
- 저가
- 42.67
- 고가
- 43.37
- 볼륨
- 4.796 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.12%
- 월 변동
- 7.67%
- 6개월 변동
- 41.40%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.35%
21 9월, 일요일