CotationsSections
Devises / TAN
Retour à Actions

TAN: Invesco Solar ETF

43.24 USD 0.48 (1.12%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de TAN a changé de 1.12% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 42.67 et à un maximum de 43.37.

Suivez la dynamique Invesco Solar ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TAN Nouvelles

Range quotidien
42.67 43.37
Range Annuel
25.53 44.49
Clôture Précédente
42.76
Ouverture
42.79
Bid
43.24
Ask
43.54
Plus Bas
42.67
Plus Haut
43.37
Volume
4.796 K
Changement quotidien
1.12%
Changement Mensuel
7.67%
Changement à 6 Mois
41.40%
Changement Annuel
0.35%
21 septembre, dimanche