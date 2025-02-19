Moedas / SKM
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SKM: SK Telecom Co Ltd
22.09 USD 0.09 (0.41%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SKM para hoje mudou para -0.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.05 e o mais alto foi 22.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SK Telecom Co Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKM Notícias
- Google unveils Gemma 3 270M model for efficient AI applications
- SK Telecom ADR earnings missed by $0.38, revenue fell short of estimates
- Needham raises Penguin Solutions stock price target to $30 on AI potential
- IonQ Wins Multi-Million-Dollar Deal in South Korea’s, Expands Global Footprint - TipRanks.com
- SK Telecom stock rating downgraded to Sell by Citi on data breach fallout
- SK Telecom stock downgraded to Sell by Goldman Sachs on data breach fallout
- SK Telecom: A Rare Opportunity For Value Investors (NYSE:SKM)
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- What's Going On With SK Telecom Shares Monday? - SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM)
- SK Telecom shares drop after customer data breach disclosure
- Penguin's Memory Solutions Poised For 20%-30% Growth, Analyst Eyes Soaring AI Demand, Key Partnerships - Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- SK Telecom Is The Flight To Telecom Safety We Were Looking For (NYSE:SKM)
- Market’s Tariff Tantrum Overshadows Positive Developments for IonQ (IONQ) - TipRanks.com
- UBS starts coverage on Korea Telecoms with positive view, prefers KT
Faixa diária
22.05 22.15
Faixa anual
19.84 24.34
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.18
- Open
- 22.15
- Bid
- 22.09
- Ask
- 22.39
- Low
- 22.05
- High
- 22.15
- Volume
- 38
- Mudança diária
- -0.41%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.94%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.40%
- Mudança anual
- -7.73%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh