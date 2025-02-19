Valute / SKM
SKM: SK Telecom Co Ltd
21.87 USD 0.22 (1.00%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SKM ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.84 e ad un massimo di 22.03.
Segui le dinamiche di SK Telecom Co Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.84 22.03
Intervallo Annuale
19.84 24.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.09
- Apertura
- 22.03
- Bid
- 21.87
- Ask
- 22.17
- Minimo
- 21.84
- Massimo
- 22.03
- Volume
- 383
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.65%
20 settembre, sabato