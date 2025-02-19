QuotazioniSezioni
SKM
SKM: SK Telecom Co Ltd

21.87 USD 0.22 (1.00%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SKM ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.84 e ad un massimo di 22.03.

Segui le dinamiche di SK Telecom Co Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SKM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.84 22.03
Intervallo Annuale
19.84 24.34
Chiusura Precedente
22.09
Apertura
22.03
Bid
21.87
Ask
22.17
Minimo
21.84
Massimo
22.03
Volume
383
Variazione giornaliera
-1.00%
Variazione Mensile
0.92%
Variazione Semestrale
3.36%
Variazione Annuale
-8.65%
20 settembre, sabato