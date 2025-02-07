Moedas / RNXT
RNXT: RenovoRx Inc
1.26 USD 0.04 (3.28%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RNXT para hoje mudou para 3.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.20 e o mais alto foi 1.29.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas RenovoRx Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RNXT Notícias
- RenovoRx Revenue Jumps 28 Percent in Q2
- RenovoRx earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- RenovoRx expands commercial footprint to 13 cancer centers
- RenovoRx to launch post-marketing registry study for cancer device
- Kemira Q1 2025 presentation: Solid profitability maintained amid softer market
- RenovoRx shareholders elect directors and approve incentive plan amendments
- RenovoRX chief medical officer buys $29,399 in common stock
- Ascendiant Capital raises RenovoRx stock price target to $11.50
- RenovoRx earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- RenovoRx Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights
- RenovoRx to Participate in Fireside Chat at A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase on May 21st
- RenovoRx Prices $12.1 Million Public Offering; Shares Decline Post-Announcement
Faixa diária
1.20 1.29
Faixa anual
0.75 1.69
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.22
- Open
- 1.23
- Bid
- 1.26
- Ask
- 1.56
- Low
- 1.20
- High
- 1.29
- Volume
- 576
- Mudança diária
- 3.28%
- Mudança mensal
- 31.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 28.57%
- Mudança anual
- 15.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh