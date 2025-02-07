Currencies / RNXT
RNXT: RenovoRx Inc
1.26 USD 0.01 (0.79%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RNXT exchange rate has changed by -0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.19 and at a high of 1.34.
Follow RenovoRx Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RNXT News
- RenovoRx Revenue Jumps 28 Percent in Q2
- RenovoRx earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- RenovoRx expands commercial footprint to 13 cancer centers
- RenovoRx to launch post-marketing registry study for cancer device
- Kemira Q1 2025 presentation: Solid profitability maintained amid softer market
- RenovoRx shareholders elect directors and approve incentive plan amendments
- RenovoRX chief medical officer buys $29,399 in common stock
- Ascendiant Capital raises RenovoRx stock price target to $11.50
- RenovoRx earnings beat, revenue fell short of estimates
- RenovoRx Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Highlights
- RenovoRx to Participate in Fireside Chat at A.G.P. Virtual Healthcare Company Showcase on May 21st
- RenovoRx Prices $12.1 Million Public Offering; Shares Decline Post-Announcement
Daily Range
1.19 1.34
Year Range
0.75 1.69
- Previous Close
- 1.27
- Open
- 1.30
- Bid
- 1.26
- Ask
- 1.56
- Low
- 1.19
- High
- 1.34
- Volume
- 1.226 K
- Daily Change
- -0.79%
- Month Change
- 31.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.57%
- Year Change
- 15.60%
