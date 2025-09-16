Moedas / PLTR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PLTR: Palantir Technologies Inc Class A
168.30 USD 1.96 (1.15%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PLTR para hoje mudou para -1.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 161.28 e o mais alto foi 169.68.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Palantir Technologies Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLTR Notícias
- Think Nvidia and Palantir Are Going to Be the Biggest Winners in Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Here's Why This Could Be an Even Bigger Opportunity for Investors.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Palantir Is Falling Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?
- Palantir (PLTR) Set for $1B UK Military Deal During Trump Visit - TipRanks.com
- Palantir assinará acordo de defesa de £750 milhões com o Reino Unido durante visita de Trump
- Uber, Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Innodata Stock Soars 66% in a Month: Still Worth Buying or Risk?
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Got $1,000? 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy That Could Double by 2026
- Why Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
- Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now: Nvidia or Palantir?
- This Unstoppable Cathie Wood ETF Is Obliterating the S&P 500 This Year. Is It a Buy Ahead of 2026?
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia Falls On China Ban Report
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Awaits Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- The Smartest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000
- Palantir’s Rubber Band Is Stretched: Sticking Around Could Sting (Downgrade) (PLTR)
- What stocks may need to rise in ‘a market for only the most bright-eyed optimists’
- Does Palantir face a new threat from Salesforce? Software giants clash over lucrative government contracts.
- Palantir: Extremely Expensive, But One Of A Kind (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Stock Market Today: BigBear.ai Extends Rally After Nashville Biometric Rollout
- Palantir: A Strong Investment or a Risky Bet?
- Top Founder-Led Stocks That Can Be Safer Long-Term Investment Plays
- Positives Are Priced In For Oracle: But Here's Why I'm Initiating With A Buy Rating (ORCL)
Faixa diária
161.28 169.68
Faixa anual
36.05 189.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 170.26
- Open
- 169.01
- Bid
- 168.30
- Ask
- 168.60
- Low
- 161.28
- High
- 169.68
- Volume
- 147.443 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.15%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 100.86%
- Mudança anual
- 352.30%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh