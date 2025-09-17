クォートセクション
通貨 / PLTR
PLTR: Palantir Technologies Inc Class A

176.97 USD 8.67 (5.15%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PLTRの今日の為替レートは、5.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり169.40の安値と178.37の高値で取引されました。

Palantir Technologies Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
169.40 178.37
1年のレンジ
36.05 189.46
以前の終値
168.30
始値
170.27
買値
176.97
買値
177.27
安値
169.40
高値
178.37
出来高
151.993 K
1日の変化
5.15%
1ヶ月の変化
17.07%
6ヶ月の変化
111.21%
1年の変化
375.60%
