PLTR: Palantir Technologies Inc Class A
176.97 USD 8.67 (5.15%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PLTRの今日の為替レートは、5.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり169.40の安値と178.37の高値で取引されました。
Palantir Technologies Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
169.40 178.37
1年のレンジ
36.05 189.46
- 以前の終値
- 168.30
- 始値
- 170.27
- 買値
- 176.97
- 買値
- 177.27
- 安値
- 169.40
- 高値
- 178.37
- 出来高
- 151.993 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 17.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 111.21%
- 1年の変化
- 375.60%
