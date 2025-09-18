QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PLTR
Tornare a Azioni

PLTR: Palantir Technologies Inc Class A

182.39 USD 5.42 (3.06%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PLTR ha avuto una variazione del 3.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 176.71 e ad un massimo di 184.41.

Segui le dinamiche di Palantir Technologies Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PLTR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
176.71 184.41
Intervallo Annuale
36.05 189.46
Chiusura Precedente
176.97
Apertura
177.02
Bid
182.39
Ask
182.69
Minimo
176.71
Massimo
184.41
Volume
159.666 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.06%
Variazione Mensile
20.65%
Variazione Semestrale
117.68%
Variazione Annuale
390.16%
20 settembre, sabato