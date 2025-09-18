Valute / PLTR
PLTR: Palantir Technologies Inc Class A
182.39 USD 5.42 (3.06%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PLTR ha avuto una variazione del 3.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 176.71 e ad un massimo di 184.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Palantir Technologies Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
176.71 184.41
Intervallo Annuale
36.05 189.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 176.97
- Apertura
- 177.02
- Bid
- 182.39
- Ask
- 182.69
- Minimo
- 176.71
- Massimo
- 184.41
- Volume
- 159.666 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- 20.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 117.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 390.16%
20 settembre, sabato