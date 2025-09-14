QuotesSections
PLTR: Palantir Technologies Inc Class A

169.93 USD 1.28 (0.75%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PLTR exchange rate has changed by -0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 169.05 and at a high of 170.54.

Follow Palantir Technologies Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
169.05 170.54
Year Range
36.05 189.46
Previous Close
171.21
Open
170.02
Bid
169.93
Ask
170.23
Low
169.05
High
170.54
Volume
17.742 K
Daily Change
-0.75%
Month Change
12.41%
6 Months Change
102.80%
Year Change
356.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%