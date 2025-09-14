Currencies / PLTR
PLTR: Palantir Technologies Inc Class A
169.93 USD 1.28 (0.75%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PLTR exchange rate has changed by -0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 169.05 and at a high of 170.54.
Follow Palantir Technologies Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PLTR News
Daily Range
169.05 170.54
Year Range
36.05 189.46
- Previous Close
- 171.21
- Open
- 170.02
- Bid
- 169.93
- Ask
- 170.23
- Low
- 169.05
- High
- 170.54
- Volume
- 17.742 K
- Daily Change
- -0.75%
- Month Change
- 12.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 102.80%
- Year Change
- 356.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%