MC: Moelis & Company Class A
77.75 USD 2.40 (3.19%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MC para hoje mudou para 3.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 75.56 e o mais alto foi 77.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Moelis & Company Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
- Moelis & Co. Stock Up 33.5% in 3 Months: Is it a Lucrative Bet?
- This investor bought Netflix, Alphabet and Nvidia on the cheap. Where he’s looking now.
- Should You Keep Your Authority or Lease On – The 2025 Breakdown That Could Save (or Sink) Your Trucking Business
- This Is One of the Hardest Decisions in the Industry—And One of the Most Misunderstood
- Tesla’s Elon Musk still leads the billionaires, but Oracle’s Larry Ellison is quickly gaining on him
- MC Group FY2025 slides: Online sales surge 69% amid Q4 revenue miss
- Earnings call transcript: MC Group Q4 2025 misses revenue expectations
- Can Moelis (MC) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Earnings call transcript: Moelis & Co Q2 2025 beats expectations, stock dips
- Exclusive | Moelis Restructuring Banker Derrough Moves to Jefferies
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 19th
- Centuri Holdings stock drops after Southwest Gas prices secondary offering
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Runway Growth's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?
- Evercore deal accelerates talent dash as banks anticipate M&A upturn
- Evercore Stock Gains 2.6% as Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
- Moelis Q2 2025 presentation slides: Revenue hits $1.2B as global expansion continues
- Citigroup’s head of energy transition decamps for Moelis role, sources say
- Strategy Upsizes $500 Million IPO To $2.5 Billion: Which Other Companies Are Buying Bitcoin? - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Moelis & Company's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, Stock Up 2.8%
Faixa diária
75.56 77.90
Faixa anual
47.01 82.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 75.35
- Open
- 76.09
- Bid
- 77.75
- Ask
- 78.05
- Low
- 75.56
- High
- 77.90
- Volume
- 1.214 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.19%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 33.98%
- Mudança anual
- 14.09%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh