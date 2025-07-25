货币 / MC
MC: Moelis & Company Class A
75.35 USD 1.13 (1.52%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MC汇率已更改1.52%。当日，交易品种以低点74.37和高点77.57进行交易。
关注Moelis & Company Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
74.37 77.57
年范围
47.01 82.90
- 前一天收盘价
- 74.22
- 开盘价
- 74.37
- 卖价
- 75.35
- 买价
- 75.65
- 最低价
- 74.37
- 最高价
- 77.57
- 交易量
- 1.747 K
- 日变化
- 1.52%
- 月变化
- 6.22%
- 6个月变化
- 29.85%
- 年变化
- 10.56%
