Currencies / MC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MC: Moelis & Company Class A
74.22 USD 0.21 (0.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MC exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.54 and at a high of 74.78.
Follow Moelis & Company Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MC News
- Evercore Inc (EVR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Should You Keep Your Authority or Lease On – The 2025 Breakdown That Could Save (or Sink) Your Trucking Business
- This Is One of the Hardest Decisions in the Industry—And One of the Most Misunderstood
- Tesla’s Elon Musk still leads the billionaires, but Oracle’s Larry Ellison is quickly gaining on him
- MC Group FY2025 slides: Online sales surge 69% amid Q4 revenue miss
- Earnings call transcript: MC Group Q4 2025 misses revenue expectations
- Can Moelis (MC) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Evercore Inc (EVR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Earnings call transcript: Moelis & Co Q2 2025 beats expectations, stock dips
- Exclusive | Moelis Restructuring Banker Derrough Moves to Jefferies
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 19th
- Centuri Holdings stock drops after Southwest Gas prices secondary offering
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Runway Growth's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?
- Evercore deal accelerates talent dash as banks anticipate M&A upturn
- Evercore Stock Gains 2.6% as Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Moelis (MC): Will It Gain?
- Moelis Q2 2025 presentation slides: Revenue hits $1.2B as global expansion continues
- Citigroup’s head of energy transition decamps for Moelis role, sources say
- Strategy Upsizes $500 Million IPO To $2.5 Billion: Which Other Companies Are Buying Bitcoin? - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Moelis & Company's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, Stock Up 2.8%
- Moelis & Company Q2 revenues surge 38% to $365.4 million
- Moelis & Company (MC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
73.54 74.78
Year Range
47.01 82.90
- Previous Close
- 74.43
- Open
- 74.74
- Bid
- 74.22
- Ask
- 74.52
- Low
- 73.54
- High
- 74.78
- Volume
- 807
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- 4.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.90%
- Year Change
- 8.91%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev