MC: Moelis & Company Class A

76.75 USD 1.00 (1.29%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MC hat sich für heute um -1.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 76.31 bis zu einem Hoch von 77.92 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Moelis & Company Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
76.31 77.92
Jahresspanne
47.01 82.90
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
77.75
Eröffnung
77.92
Bid
76.75
Ask
77.05
Tief
76.31
Hoch
77.92
Volumen
523
Tagesänderung
-1.29%
Monatsänderung
8.19%
6-Monatsänderung
32.26%
Jahresänderung
12.62%
