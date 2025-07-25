Währungen / MC
MC: Moelis & Company Class A
76.75 USD 1.00 (1.29%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MC hat sich für heute um -1.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 76.31 bis zu einem Hoch von 77.92 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Moelis & Company Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
MC News
Tagesspanne
76.31 77.92
Jahresspanne
47.01 82.90
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 77.75
- Eröffnung
- 77.92
- Bid
- 76.75
- Ask
- 77.05
- Tief
- 76.31
- Hoch
- 77.92
- Volumen
- 523
- Tagesänderung
- -1.29%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.19%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 32.26%
- Jahresänderung
- 12.62%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K