시세섹션
통화 / MC
주식로 돌아가기

MC: Moelis & Company Class A

77.13 USD 0.62 (0.80%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MC 환율이 오늘 -0.80%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 76.31이고 고가는 77.92이었습니다.

Moelis & Company Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MC News

일일 변동 비율
76.31 77.92
년간 변동
47.01 82.90
이전 종가
77.75
시가
77.92
Bid
77.13
Ask
77.43
저가
76.31
고가
77.92
볼륨
990
일일 변동
-0.80%
월 변동
8.73%
6개월 변동
32.91%
년간 변동율
13.18%
20 9월, 토요일