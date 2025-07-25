Divisas / MC
MC: Moelis & Company Class A
75.35 USD 1.13 (1.52%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MC de hoy ha cambiado un 1.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 74.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 77.57.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Moelis & Company Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
74.37 77.57
Rango anual
47.01 82.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 74.22
- Open
- 74.37
- Bid
- 75.35
- Ask
- 75.65
- Low
- 74.37
- High
- 77.57
- Volumen
- 1.747 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.52%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.22%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 29.85%
- Cambio anual
- 10.56%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B