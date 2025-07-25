FiyatlarBölümler
MC: Moelis & Company Class A

77.13 USD 0.62 (0.80%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MC fiyatı bugün -0.80% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 76.31 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 77.92 aralığında işlem gördü.

Moelis & Company Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
76.31 77.92
Yıllık aralık
47.01 82.90
Önceki kapanış
77.75
Açılış
77.92
Satış
77.13
Alış
77.43
Düşük
76.31
Yüksek
77.92
Hacim
990
Günlük değişim
-0.80%
Aylık değişim
8.73%
6 aylık değişim
32.91%
Yıllık değişim
13.18%
