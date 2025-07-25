Valute / MC
MC: Moelis & Company Class A
77.13 USD 0.62 (0.80%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MC ha avuto una variazione del -0.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.31 e ad un massimo di 77.92.
Segui le dinamiche di Moelis & Company Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.31 77.92
Intervallo Annuale
47.01 82.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 77.75
- Apertura
- 77.92
- Bid
- 77.13
- Ask
- 77.43
- Minimo
- 76.31
- Massimo
- 77.92
- Volume
- 990
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 32.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.18%
21 settembre, domenica