MC: Moelis & Company Class A

77.75 USD 2.40 (3.19%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MCの今日の為替レートは、3.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり75.56の安値と77.90の高値で取引されました。

Moelis & Company Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
75.56 77.90
1年のレンジ
47.01 82.90
以前の終値
75.35
始値
76.09
買値
77.75
買値
78.05
安値
75.56
高値
77.90
出来高
1.214 K
1日の変化
3.19%
1ヶ月の変化
9.60%
6ヶ月の変化
33.98%
1年の変化
14.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K