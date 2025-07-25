通貨 / MC
MC: Moelis & Company Class A
77.75 USD 2.40 (3.19%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MCの今日の為替レートは、3.19%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり75.56の安値と77.90の高値で取引されました。
Moelis & Company Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
75.56 77.90
1年のレンジ
47.01 82.90
- 以前の終値
- 75.35
- 始値
- 76.09
- 買値
- 77.75
- 買値
- 78.05
- 安値
- 75.56
- 高値
- 77.90
- 出来高
- 1.214 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.19%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.60%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 33.98%
- 1年の変化
- 14.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K