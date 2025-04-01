Moedas / LPRO
LPRO: Open Lending Corporation - Class A
2.20 USD 0.07 (3.29%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LPRO para hoje mudou para 3.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.12 e o mais alto foi 2.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Open Lending Corporation - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LPRO Notícias
- Open Lending Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LPRO)
- Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Open Lending Q2 2025 slides: Revenue and EBITDA decline amid strategic channel shift
- Open Lending (LPRO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Open Lending (LPRO) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Navient (NAVI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Open Lending appoints Massimo Monaco as new CFO
- World Acceptance (WRLD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Capital One (COF) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Open Lending names CEO Jessica Buss as interim CFO after Charles Jehl’s departure
- Open Lending Corporation Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Open Lending Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 30, 2025 - LPRO
- Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Open Lending Corporation to Contact Law Firm
- Open Lending Corp holds annual stockholder meeting
- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Notifies Shareholders of Open Lending Corp. (LPRO) of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's April 2025 New Analysts
- Open Lending stock surges on buyout suggestion
- Goldman Sachs, J&J, To Report Earnings As Investors Watch Out For Retail Sales Data
- Nasdaq Surges 1%; US Construction Spending Rises In February - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)
- Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dow Dips Over 400 Points; ISM Manufacturing PMI Falls In March - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)
Faixa diária
2.12 2.23
Faixa anual
0.79 6.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.13
- Open
- 2.18
- Bid
- 2.20
- Ask
- 2.50
- Low
- 2.12
- High
- 2.23
- Volume
- 770
- Mudança diária
- 3.29%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.85%
- Mudança anual
- -64.57%
