Currencies / LPRO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LPRO: Open Lending Corporation - Class A
2.10 USD 0.06 (2.78%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LPRO exchange rate has changed by -2.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.08 and at a high of 2.17.
Follow Open Lending Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LPRO News
- Open Lending Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LPRO)
- Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Open Lending Q2 2025 slides: Revenue and EBITDA decline amid strategic channel shift
- Open Lending (LPRO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Open Lending (LPRO) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Navient (NAVI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Open Lending appoints Massimo Monaco as new CFO
- World Acceptance (WRLD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Capital One (COF) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Open Lending names CEO Jessica Buss as interim CFO after Charles Jehl’s departure
- Open Lending Corporation Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Open Lending Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 30, 2025 - LPRO
- Contact Levi & Korsinsky by June 30, 2025 Deadline to Join Class Action Against Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)
- Contact Levi & Korsinsky by June 30, 2025 Deadline to Join Class Action Against Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)
- Open Lending Corporation Class Action: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Open Lending Corporation Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 30, 2025 - LPRO
- Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Open Lending Corporation to Contact Law Firm
- Open Lending Corp holds annual stockholder meeting
- Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Notifies Shareholders of Open Lending Corp. (LPRO) of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's April 2025 New Analysts
- Open Lending stock surges on buyout suggestion
- Goldman Sachs, J&J, To Report Earnings As Investors Watch Out For Retail Sales Data
- Nasdaq Surges 1%; US Construction Spending Rises In February - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)
- Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dow Dips Over 400 Points; ISM Manufacturing PMI Falls In March - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)
Daily Range
2.08 2.17
Year Range
0.79 6.92
- Previous Close
- 2.16
- Open
- 2.17
- Bid
- 2.10
- Ask
- 2.40
- Low
- 2.08
- High
- 2.17
- Volume
- 913
- Daily Change
- -2.78%
- Month Change
- 1.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.78%
- Year Change
- -66.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%