Moedas / KVUE
KVUE: Kenvue Inc
18.32 USD 0.19 (1.05%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KVUE para hoje mudou para 1.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.02 e o mais alto foi 18.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Kenvue Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
18.02 18.61
Faixa anual
17.14 25.18
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.13
- Open
- 18.12
- Bid
- 18.32
- Ask
- 18.62
- Low
- 18.02
- High
- 18.61
- Volume
- 19.891 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.05%
- Mudança mensal
- -11.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -23.70%
- Mudança anual
- -20.86%
